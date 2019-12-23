Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 23.12.2019

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: CHANGE OF THE DEPOSITARY AND RULES OF THE FUND 1.2.2020

The fund specific rules of Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF and the common rules of the funds managed by Seligson & Co Fund Management Company will change on 1 February 2020. After the change, OP Custody Ltd is the Depositary of the Seligson & Co OMXH25 Exchange Traded Fund. Furthermore, some technical changes have been made to the rules.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has approved the changes in the rules on 20 December 2019. The changes do not require any action from the fund’s unit holders.

The new rules are available also on www.seligson.fi (in Finnish and Swedish).

Further information: Mari Rautanen, email: mari.rautanen@seligson.fi , phone: +358 (0)9 68178 224.

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

Ari Kaaro

Managing Director

email: ari.kaaro@seligson.fi

phone: +358 (0)9 68178 217

