Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 23.12.2019
SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: CHANGE OF THE DEPOSITARY AND RULES OF THE FUND 1.2.2020
The fund specific rules of Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF and the common rules of the funds managed by Seligson & Co Fund Management Company will change on 1 February 2020. After the change, OP Custody Ltd is the Depositary of the Seligson & Co OMXH25 Exchange Traded Fund. Furthermore, some technical changes have been made to the rules.
The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has approved the changes in the rules on 20 December 2019. The changes do not require any action from the fund’s unit holders.
Enclosed are the new rules (in Finnish). The new rules are available also on www.seligson.fi (in Finnish and Swedish).
Further information: Mari Rautanen, email: mari.rautanen@seligson.fi, phone: +358 (0)9 68178 224.
Ari Kaaro
Managing Director
email: ari.kaaro@seligson.fi
phone: +358 (0)9 68178 217
Helsinki, FINLAND