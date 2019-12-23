Summit Therapeutics plc

(“Summit Therapeutics” or the “Company”)

Result of General Meeting, Admission of Fundraising Shares and Directorate Changes

Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 23 December 2019 - Summit Therapeutics (AIM: SUMM, NASDAQ: SMMT), a leader in antibiotic innovation, announces that at a general meeting of the Company held today in London, in connection with the proposed subscription and placing of new ordinary shares to raise approximately $50 million announced by the Company on 6 December 2019 (the “Fundraising”), all of the resolutions were duly approved by shareholders by way of a poll. Completion of the Fundraising is expected to occur on 24 December 2019.

As announced separately on 19 December 2019, application has been made for the 166,157,050 new ordinary shares issued in connection with the subscription and 9,221,400 new ordinary shares issued in connection with the placing, to be admitted to trading on AIM, on 24 December 2019 (“Admission”). Immediately following Admission, the Company will have a total of 335,873,208 ordinary shares in issue.

Upon completion of the Fundraising, the proposed restructured board of directors (the “Board”) will become effective. Specifically, Mr Robert W. Duggan, Mr Manmeet Soni, Dr Elaine Stracker and Dr Ventzislav Stefanov will join the Board as non-executive directors, and Dr Frank Armstrong, Mr Leopoldo Zambeletti and Mr David Wurzer are stepping down from the Board. Mr Glyn Edwards will take up his role of Chairman in addition to his existing role as Chief Executive Officer.

The cancellation of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on AIM (“AIM Delisting”) is expected to be effective from 7.00 am on 24 February 2020. The Company's American Depositary Shares ('ADSs') will remain listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market where one ADS is represented by five ordinary shares.

Full details of the General Meeting poll results are set out at the foot of this announcement. The poll results and details of proxy votes lodged before the meeting will also be available shortly on the Company’s website: www.summitplc.com .

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Richard Pye, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics is a leader in antibiotic innovation. Our new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the new standards of care for the benefit of patients and create value for payors and healthcare providers. We are currently developing new mechanism antibiotics to treat infections caused by C. difficile, N. gonorrhoeae and Enterobacteriaceae and are using our proprietary Discuva Platform to expand our pipeline. For more information, visit www.summitplc.com and follow us on Twitter @summitplc.

For more information, please contact:

Forward Looking Statements

Full details of the General Meeting poll results are as follows:

Votes

For For

(% of shares voted) Votes Against Against (% of shares voted) Votes Withheld† Resolution 1:

To authorise the Directors to allot and issue securities 113,617,191 99.6% 433,718 0.4% 199,792 Resolution 2:

To dis-apply pre-emption rights** 113,598,436 99.6% 460,317 0.4% 191,948 Resolution 3:

To approve the waiver of Rule 9 of the Takeover Code‡ 35,070,238 99.1% 324,872 0.9% 730,591 Resolution 4:

To approve the cancellation of the admission of the Company’s ordinary shares to trading on the AIM market** 113,763,841 99.7% 327,477 0.3% 159,982

** Special resolution

‡ Only independent shareholders were entitled to vote on this resolution

† A “Withheld” vote is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes “For” or “Against” a resolution

-END-