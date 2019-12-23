PUNE, India, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Market Highlights



The elevated emphasis on AI is creating several opportunities for the progress of the machine learning market. Reports that convey interpretations into the information and communication technology industry has been offered by Market Research Future, which produces reports on industry verticals that judge the market progress and options for growth. A 42.08% CAGR is anticipated to propel the market to a beneficial growth level.

The application of machine learning in face recognition, among others, is expected to create unrivaled opportunities for progress in the forecast period. The amplifying implementation of cloud-based services is predicted to further bolster the growth of the machine learning market in the forthcoming period. Moreover, amplified investment volume is anticipated to augment the machine learning market around the world.

Segmentation:

The segment-based evaluation of the machine learning market is conducted on the basis of component, organization size, vertical and region. On the basis of components, the machine learning market has been bifurcated into hardware and software. Based on the organization size, the machine learning market is segmented into small enterprise, large enterprise, and medium-sized enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the machine learning market is segmented into media and entertainment, automotive, BFSI, telecommunication, education, retail and e-commerce, government and defense, healthcare, others. On the basis of region, the machine learning market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions in the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional assessment of the machine vision market encompasses regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and other regions in the world. The machine vision market is increasing with beneficial growth in all the regions around the world. The joint application areas on a year on year basis and the developments in the technology and incorporation are encouraging the machine vision market on a worldwide level. The Asia Pacific region is navigating the market with more than a 30% market segment, followed by the European region, which is emerging as the next key market due to the substantial demand from the automotive and healthcare industry. The North American regional market also stands to gain a substantial market share after the APAC and European regions in terms of the overall progress.

Competitive Analysis

The governmental bodies around the world are increasing their contribution to market development. The enhancement of production resources is expected to create a favorable impetus for the advance of the market. The contenders in the market are crafting their strategy in a way that supports optimum profits and resource utilization. The improvement in international trade is expected to further develop the development of the market in the coming years. The amplification in a number of investments is predicted to motivate the market considerably in the coming years. The presence of apt investments or funding is expected to motivate the progress of the global market in the forecast period. The stabilization of export trends in the international market is expected to further encourage the market’s development in the coming period. The development of more integrated supply channels is anticipated to provide an upper hand to the market contenders in the forthcoming period.

The strategic competitors in the machine learning market are Microsoft Corporation. (US), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Baidu Inc (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Google (US), Apple Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Facebook, Inc. (US), Nuance Communications (US), IBM Corporation (US), and Wipro Limited (India).

Industry Updates:

Dec 2019 DataRobot, a business acknowledged for producing automated machine learning simulations known as AutoML, has recently announced that it intends to purchase a data prep platform startup, Paxata. Both the companies did not reveal the procurement price. Paxata procured a total of USD 90 million prior to the recent acquisition.

Global Machine Learning Market Research Report: by Component (Hardware, Software), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises) Vertical (BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Automotive, Telecommunication, Retail and E-commerce, Education, Healthcare, Government and Defense, others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2024

