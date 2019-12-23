TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 23 December 2019 the Company purchased for cancellation 57,837 Ordinary Shares of 1p at a gross price of 87.75p per Ordinary Share.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc advises that, following this purchase, its ordinary share capital consists of 42,895,977 Ordinary Shares of 1p with 42,895,977 voting rights attached.

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 42,895,977 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181