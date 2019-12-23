Next Games Oyj

December 23, 2019 07:30 ET

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

23 December, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. EET

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Huuhtanen Teemu

Position: Chief Executive Officer

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20191223134431_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-23

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: BORROWING

Transaction details (1): Volume: NaN Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: Volume weighted average price: N/A