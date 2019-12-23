NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
23 December, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. EET
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Huuhtanen Teemu
Position: Chief Executive Officer
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20191223134431_2
Transaction date: 2019-12-23
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: BORROWING
Transaction details (1): Volume: NaN Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: Volume weighted average price: N/A
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
