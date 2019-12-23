NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell approximately 5.4 million shares of registered common stock of the Company at $9.20 per share, to a single, biotechnology-focused, institutional investor as a registered direct public offering. Proceeds from the sale are expected to be approximately $50.0 million. TG Therapeutics intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the ongoing development and commercialization of the Company’s lead assets, ublituximab and umbralisib, as well as for research and development activities of the Company’s pipeline, and for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about December 23, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.



Michael S. Weiss, the Company's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the transaction, “We are excited to have completed this unsolicited financing with a premier biotechnology investor and believe it represents a major vote of confidence in our drug candidates and current pivotal programs. Following this financing, we expect to end 2019 with approximately $140 million in cash and cash equivalents, providing us a cash runway well into 2021, and importantly through our upcoming major milestones including the UNITY-NHL MZL NDA submission for umbralisib, as well as the data readouts for both the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial and the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 trials in Multiple Sclerosis.”

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an oral, once-daily inhibitor of PI3K-delta. Umbralisib uniquely inhibits CK1-epsilon, which may allow it to overcome certain tolerability issues associated with first generation PI3K-delta inhibitors. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, or the combination of which is referred to as "U2", are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, the Company has recently brought its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, TG-1501, its covalently-bound Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor, TG-1701, as well as its anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody, TG-1801, into Phase 1 development. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.



