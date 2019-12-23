To Nasdaq Copenhagen
23 December 2019
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2020
Effective from 1 January 2020, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009516684, (32G), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.1409% pa
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009509713, (32G), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.0700% pa
DK0009514986, (32G), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.1511% pa
DK0009519001, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.1308% pa
DK0009519860, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.0700% pa
DK0009519944, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.0091% pa
DK0009522229, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.1004% pa
Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Senior Vice President,
Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,
tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
København V, DENMARK
