(2019-12-23) Kitron has received orders with a value of more than NOK 75 million for development of test systems and production of electronics modules that are part of control systems for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology used for offshore wind power.



"These orders are strategically important for Kitron, as they come from a leading company within the rapidly growing renewable energy sector. This also confirms our ability to supply advanced technical services, such as test development,” said Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron ASA.

Deliveries are planned for 2020 with startup in the second quarter. Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Norway.

