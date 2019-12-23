PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 23rd December 2019 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-











Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

23/12/2019

Share Price:

£10.00 Matching Shares

Award Date: 23/12/2019

Share Price:

£10.00 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 23/12/2019 Tim Watkin-Rees 12 12 15,129 Jon Marchant 13 13 2,970 Katy Wilde 13 13 2,310 Lewis Alcraft 13 13 6,449 Rachel Kentleton 13 13 1,372

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries:

Sarah Carne

Company Secretary

