WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX:DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide investors with an update on the Company’s initial sales of new “cannabis 2.0” products in its Manitoba retail stores.



Delta 9 was among the first retailers in Canada to sell edibles, vape pens, and vape cartages in its retail stores. The company received its first shipment on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 and additional shipments have arrived everyday since.

Month to date the Company has achieved record retail sales for December 2019 and these results were improved by $52,957 in Cannabis 2.0 product sales over the past 5 days, or approximately 9.5% of overall sales for the week. The product mix of 2.0 products based on sales has been 51% vapes and 49% edibles. The Company has achieved an average Gross Margin of 31% on sales Cannabis 2.0 products. Delta 9 stores have received a wide variety of edibles i.e. soft chews, cookies, mints, and chocolates (milk, white, dark, truffle).

The new lines of products in the Delta 9 retail stores have included:

Re-useable or single use vapes, cartridges and batteries from Aphria, Cronos, MedReleaf, High Park Holdings, Aurora Cannabis, Organigram and Dosecann (Auxly Cannabis).

Edible products from MedReleaf, High Park Holdings, Aurora Cannabis, Tweed and Dosecann (Auxly Cannabis).

“We are very pleased with the successful launch of the Cannabis 2.0 products over the last 5 days,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “We have seen a very positive consumer response towards these new product formats and we are fortunate to be working with the industry’s leading suppliers to deliver these products to stores before the holidays.”

The Company is beginning to gather retail analytics from existing sales to monitor consumer preference of the new 2.0 product line to manage the supply chain, inventory controls and product mix. As new products become available in the new year, like topical creams and beverages, they will be added to the Company’s retail offering.

Delta 9 customers can visit anyone of four Delta 9 Cannabis stores in Manitoba and also place orders on line for pickup or delivery at www.delta9.ca .

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol “VRNDF”. For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca .

