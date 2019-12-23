MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) announced two innovative and exciting new brands launching in January 2020 on its flagship, nationally-distributed television network, ShopHQ®.



GreenMD Revolution Beauty with Dr. Jeffrey Lin – Dr. Lin is a graduate of Yale University and Harvard Medical School. With his expertise in plant-based health, Dr. Lin is strong advocate in helping his patients achieve wellness through “green medicine” to look better, feel better, and live better.

In January, Dr. Lin will launch his first show celebrating an exclusive CBD beauty line with ShopHQ. He has personally developed and hand selected real ingredients using only U.S. grown industrial hemp to bring real results.

Charlie Lapson Jewelry – Charlie Lapson is recognized as an international award-winning designer for his jewelry, fashion and lifestyle product collections. He has been defined by the Global press as an authority of style, while Entertainment Tonight has called him, “The Designer for the New Millennium” and TIME Magazine referred to him as, “One of the Hippest Designers in Los Angeles.” His collections have been worn to multiple award shows and reality TV shows, such as the Bachelorette, and his most recent accomplishment will be styling the contestants during Miss Universe in December 2019.

On January 20th, Charlie is launching a collection of gem and diamond stimulate jewelry products, which combines his love of jewelry and translates his collection for all to be able to look like a million dollars without breaking the bank.

“Dr. Lin and Charlie are absolute experts in their respective fields and I’m excited to offer their high-quality product assortments exclusively to our customers,” said Tim Peterman, CEO of iMedia Brands.

Customers can shop the collections on www.shophq.com and watch these events on ShopHQ via cable and satellite, mobile app, and the live stream on www.shophq.com. ShopHQ airs on DIRECTV channels 73 and 316, DISH Network channel 134, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, YouTube and on the nation's top cable providers.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is a global interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche, lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for both English speaking and, soon, Spanish speaking audiences and customers. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, Bulldog Shopping Network, iMedia Web Services and soon-to-be launched LaVenta Shopping Network. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute “forward-looking” statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show, event, or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

Contacts:

Investors:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

IMBI@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860

Media:

press@imediabrands.com

(800) 938-9707