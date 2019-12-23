BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entertainment Manufacturing International Culture Media Group Co. Limited (“YRZZ”), a leader in Asia’s entertainment industry, announced its strategic cooperation with Nasdaq listed Hexindai, Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) ("Hexindai") today. Color World Entertainment Limited, an affiliate of YRZZ, and Hexindai entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) of intent to start collaborating on business integration and expansion going forward.



YRZZ, a leading live event entertainment company in Asia, is equipped with abundant resources to seamlessly facilitate a variety of world-class live entertainment and performances featuring premier celebrities. With its prominent cast and seasoned operation professionals, YRZZ has established a stellar reputation and is well known for its rich experience in providing solid on-and-off line entertainment to audiences worldwide.

Mr. Xin Wu, President of the Entertainment Manufacturing International Culture Media Group Co. Limited, commented “As we have successfully accomplished our strategic expansion covering the Southeast Asia region, YRZZ will begin to actively explore the U.S. and European markets to establish a true global business network. The cooperation with Hexindai will allow us to leverage Hexindai’s existing resources on the Nasdaq and propel our global expansion plan. Entertainment is without borders. As the first entertainment company in Asia to tap into the global capital market, we aspire to connect the world by facilitating cultural exchanges of artistic performances and building our own global entertainment enterprise.”

About Entertainment Manufacturing International Culture Media Group Co. Limited

