LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCQB:NUGS) (“NUGS” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the U.S. cannabis marketplace, is pleased to provide shareholders with a look back at some of the highlights and accomplishments characterizing the Company’s most successful year of operations in its history as 2019 comes to an end. The Company also wishes to offer up a sincere expression of gratitude to all of its loyal shareholders for their continued commitment, patience and steady support.



“2019 was transformative for Cannabis Strategic Ventures,” commented Simon Yu, CEO, Cannabis Strategic Ventures. “We are extremely excited about the progress we made during 2019, and the tremendous position we are in as we head into 2020.”

Management points to several accomplishments during 2019 that will play a critical role in positioning the Company for a much bigger scale of operations in 2020:

Secured 6-acre NUGS Farm greenhouse lease



Successfully acquired annual cannabis licenses



Secured funding for the NUGS Farm project



Cultivated and harvested first cannabis crop



Achieved new record revenue quarter

As a result of these achievements, the Company is now comfortably projecting that 2019 will close at its best-ever year in terms of revenues.

“2019 has been a year of tremendous success under the surface,” continued Yu. “That success will become much more apparent from the outside in the weeks and months ahead. We hit key milestones according to our larger strategic plan this year and we look forward to a banner year in 2020 as we maintain that operational momentum.”

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. (OTC: NUGS) is one of the largest publicly traded marijuana cultivators in the United States. The Company is Los Angeles-based that incubates, develops and partners with category leaders within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The Firm's NUGS brand experience provides operational and financial strategic partnerships and a range of essential services to emerging and existing Cannabis consumer brands.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

