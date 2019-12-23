Sunnyvale, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitmoore Custom Homes announced today its expansion plans for Sunnyvale, Texas. Sunnyvale is an affluent community located east of the city of Dallas. Known for its small town living, large custom homes, and estate-size properties, Sunnyvale has become an attractive destination for families. Whitmoore Custom Homes currently operates across North Texas, but in recent months, has focused its new developments in Sunnyvale.

“We look forward to working with the Sunnyvale community to build premium, luxurious custom homes,” said Milton Whitley, CEO of Whitmoore Custom Homes. “We take great pride in building dream homes for our customers. With engineering and our advanced building practices to meet the demands of the DFW weather, we build homes that will stand the test of time. Thicker walls, foam insulation, energy-efficient windows and doors, structural enhancements, and quality building materials reduce the required amount of HVAC, utilities, and repairs. Our homes are not only beautiful, but they also provide for an overall lower cost of ownership.”

The company currently builds custom homes from 3,000 to 9,000 square feet in size. It’s architects, designers, suppliers and subcontractors are locally based. The company builds in planned communities, in rural areas, and has a build on your lot program.

The company is currently working on several projects, to include a 7,500 square foot addition in nearby Rockwall.

“Whitmoore Custom Homes was building a large home in my neighborhood,” said Robert Brevelle, customer turned Corporate Advisor for Whitmoore Custom Homes. “I closely watched the construction process and met with Milton. I have over 20 years of engineering experience, and I was impressed with the quality of construction. When the time came to start on a new addition to my home, I interviewed several custom builders. The choice was clear. Milton is building my new addition.”

“It is a fairly complex and large addition at over 7,500 square feet in the French chateauesque style,” said Robert. “Specifications include walls that are nearly 16 inches thick, 2x8 framing, 16 foot ceiling heights, 60 foot open spans, 3 foot thick retaining walls, and over 8,000 square feet of new multi-level patio and walkways. Complicating matters, the addition has to match the existing home. It is a truly Texas-sized estate at over 15,000 square feet under roof. The details and overall scope of the project exceed the abilities of most custom home builders. Milton’s experience, collaborative personality, and educational background set him apart from the others.“

In addition to Milton’s 15 years as a custom home builder, he has over 20 years as a public school educator at Mesquite ISD. He taught architectural design, engineering, and computer technology. He worked closely with students to design structurally sound and environmentally responsible homes. This is at the core of what he does at Whitmoore Custom Homes.

Milton holds an Associate Degree in Computer Information Systems from Richland Community College. He has a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems and Master of Arts in Counseling from Amberton University. He holds state board of educator certifications in technology education and counseling. Milton is an active angel investor in early-stage tech startup firms. He mentors new entrepreneurs, and he serves on the boards of several companies and nonprofits. Milton works with volunteers to bring issues facing education and small business owners to the forefront. Earlier this year, Milton served as a judge for the Texas Healthcare Challenge hosted by Health Wildcatters and the Small Business Association. He was recently featured on Yahoo! Finance and NASDAQ GlobeNewswire.

“We strive to exceed our customers’ expectations,” said Milton. “We go beyond the current building codes. We engineer our homes for lasting quality and energy efficiency, which saves our customers money.”

