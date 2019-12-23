Washington, D.C. , Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert Brevelle, a member of the board of directors of tech startup iJustOrder, has been recognized for his outstanding support of the men, women, and mission of the United States Armed Forces.

For over 5 years, Robert has been a Founding Sponsor of the National Museum of the United States Army, which opens in June 2020. The museum will be the only national museum for the Army, the country’s oldest military branch. It will provide a comprehensive portrayal of Army history and traditions, as well as celebrate the selfless service and sacrifice of over 30 million Americans who have served since 1775. The museum’s 185,000 square foot main building is located on 84 acres at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. At a cost of over $200M, the museum is funded by donations from patriotic individuals and corporations.

In honor of his father and stepfather, Robert commissioned commemorative bricks engraved with their name, rank and the caption "Vietnam Veteran and Loving Father". The large granite bricks will be on permanent display along the Path of Remembrance at the national landmark. His father and stepfather are both retired, disabled veterans. They volunteered to serve their country, completed multiple tours in Vietnam, and retired with over 20 years of service. Additionally, Robert’s company commissioned a commemorative brick dedicated to all of the brave men and women of the Army.

For over 20 years at various companies, Robert created diversity programs with an emphasis on hiring, mentoring, and retaining veterans. He served as Diversity Chairman of Fortune 500 companies where he established scholarships and recruiting programs. This includes supporting the Veteran Jobs Mission coalition, which consists of over 200 companies committed to hiring veterans. To date, the program has hired over 560,000 veterans.

“It is an honor to support the proud men and women of the US Armed Forces,” said Robert Brevelle. “My family has a long history of military service dating to the early settlement of America. We know first hand the sacrifices made by those in uniform. Their sacrifices guarantee our way of life, our quality of life, and our freedoms. It is that security above all others that allows us to be creative and to innovate, to aspire and achieve our dreams, to live and work in peace, and to provide for our families.”

Robert works in the Aerospace, Defense, and Communications industries. He is a technologist and business leader. Even while serving as CEO, you can still find him in the lab collaborating with engineers or debating the latest technical papers. His passion for innovation and supporting the warfighter have been recognized by veterans and government agencies. During Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, Robert was at the forefront of developing counter-IED, counter-narcoterrorism, and SIGINT solutions. Robert's team deployed the first successful airborne counter-IED solution in theater. In parallel, they developed and deployed an effective Directed IR Countermeasures (DIRCM) system to protect aircraft and their crew. He also worked on flagship SIGINT and IMINT platforms such as RC-135 Rivet Joint, RC-12 Guardrail, EC-130H Compass Call, SIVAM, Nimrod R1, and Sentinel R1.

"I have always believed that if you take care of your customer, the business will take care of itself," said Robert. "This is of paramount importance when working with our military. When we received reports and pictures of the devasting effects of IEDs, we knew what must be done. In advance of any government contract, we invested to develop a solution. We pulled together a remarkable team with a single, unified objective and employed a quick reaction capability methodology. We worked tirelessly and never stopped. As the system completed its first successful mission, we nearly collapsed from exhaustion. It took some time to fully appreciate the magnitude of what we had accomplished...a solution that helped stop the loss of life and limb of our countrymen, the suffering of their families back at home, and the horrors IEDs were inflicting on the local civilians trapped in that conflict. That, my friends, was our finest hour." Robert and his team were later recognized by the Joint IED Defeat Organization (JIEDDO) and the Army Corps of Engineers. He continued to work with both organizations for several years to develop other solutions in support of the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT).

Throughout Robert's career, he received awards from the Special Operations Command (SOCOM), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Air Force Aeronautical Systems Center (ASC), Army Special Operations Command (USASOC), Strategic and Nuclear Deterrence, Command, and Control (SND C2) Systems Program Office, the Department of Defense (DoD), and from defense companies to include Raytheon, Leonardo, L3 Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and Rockwell Collins. In his office, next to trophies and plaques are remnants of shot down aircraft, an officers saber, unit patches, challenge coins, and a sidearm. Each war-torn item has its own story. Each was presented to Robert by grateful members of the Armed Forces in recognition of his work.



Robert concluded the interview stating, “I would like to take this opportunity to recognize my uniformed family members: SFC Herman Brevelle, SSG Jerry Carman, PO3 Leo Dauzat, SGT Brian Dauzat, SSGT Jennifer Dauzat Pence, PFC Pete Brevelle, SGT Kevin Lachney, SSGT Kyle Letson, SRA Jaymon Letson, CPL Harold Guillory, CW5 Jesus Tulud, SGT Junior Tulud, SFC William Thurston, HN Kevin Carman, and PO1 Kris Carman. And a heartfelt GO WAMPUS CATS to my first mentor that had a profound impact on my career, COL Harry McCloud."



Robert is a lifetime member of the following military professional societies: Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA), Association of the United States Army (AUSA), National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS), and the Association of Old Crows (AOC). He is the President of the Dallas Chapter of the AOC, which specializes in electronic warfare, tactical information operations, and cybersecurity. Previously, Robert served on the AOC Executive Advisory Board for the Journal of Electronic Defense.

He is also a member of the Air Force Big Safari Association, Society of American Military Engineers, and the Order of the Engineer. Robert supports various military-focused charities to include the Fisher House Foundation, which provides free lodging for military families while a loved one is in the hospital. Since inception, the program has saved families over $450 million.



“We look for passionate leaders with solid fundamentals,” said Milton Whitley, Board Member of iJustOrder. “Robert is champion of diversity and a patriot. We are proud of his work with veterans and their families. Veterans know about work ethic, commitment, and teamwork. Our company is growing. We want veterans to join our team.”



In recent months, iJustOrder received national news coverage after completing its corporate restructuring and signing new customers such as the Georgia Swarm Pro Lacrosse Team, Texas Praire View A&M Panthers, and Sodexo.





