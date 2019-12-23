Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), announced today the delivery of SofPulse® evaluation units to all thirty-two National Football League (“NFL”) teams.



Alan Collier, CEO of Endonovo Therapeutics stated, “With injuries affecting the NFL more than any other professional sports league, we are pleased to support the health of NFL players by providing SofPulse® evaluation units to all NFL teams. The SofPulse® device is clinically proven to reduce post-operative pain, swelling and need for opioids. Endonovo is committed to helping NFL players get back on the field faster when recovering from medical procedures caused by injuries. We are currently expanding our sales and marketing efforts to other leagues and all levels, from high school to professional athletes.”

Dr. Nev Zubcevik, Harvard trained Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation specialist with years of experience serving professional athletes, and Chief Medical Officer of Endonovo Therapeutics said, “The microcurrents in SofPulse® reduce swelling and speed up the natural recovery process. The SofPulse® technology treats swelling and reduces inflammation by improving blood flow. We believe that injured NFL players undergoing medical procedures will benefit greatly from the SofPulse® technology.”

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of non-invasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post- concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's non-invasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse®, using pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz has been FDA-Cleared and CE Marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema, and has CMS National Coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of pre-clinical stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices address chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's non-invasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

