Per Share AGGY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.13700 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13700 AGND WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.09600 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09600 AGZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.10330 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10330 AXJL WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.36466 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.36466 CEW WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.35293 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.35293 CXSE WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.02400 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.02400 CYB WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.51036 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.51036 DDLS WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.30124 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.30124 DDWM WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.27026 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.27026 DEM WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.40514 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.40514 DES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.15989 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.15989 DEW WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.42426 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.42426 DFE WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.35160 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.35160 DFJ WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.79141 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.79141 DGRE WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.10934 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10934 DGRS WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.12791 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12791 DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.10403 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10403 DGS WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.38182 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.38182 DHDG WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.15656 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.15656 DHS WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.48224 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.48224 DIM WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.38540 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.38540 DLN WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.29889 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.29889 DLS WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.63439 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.63439 DNL WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.35822 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.35822 DOL WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.32128 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.32128 DON WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.15380 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.15380 DOO WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.39947 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.39947 DRW WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.56895 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.56895 DTD WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.32013 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.32013 DTH WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.35138 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.35138 DTN WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.40599 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.40599 DVEM WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.24548 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.24548 DWM WisdomTree International Equity Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.34524 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.34524 DWMF WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.15849 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.15849 DXGE WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 DXJ WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.66427 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.66427 DXJS WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.47730 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.47730 DYB WisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 DYLS WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 EES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.14753 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14753 ELD WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.15000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.15000 EMCB WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.24300 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.24300 EMCG WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.09742 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09742 EMMF WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.13800 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13800 EPI WisdomTree India Earnings Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.04139 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04139 EPS WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.16382 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.16382 EUDG WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.09633 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09633 EUMF WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.13811 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13811 EUSC WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.12188 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12188 EXT WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.33741 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.33741 EZM WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.17871 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.17871 GLBY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.23000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.23000 GULF WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.02561 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.02561 HEDJ WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.13183 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13183 HYND WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.08500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08500 HYZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.11500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11500 IHDG WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.19683 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.19683 IQDG WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.15679 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.15679 IXSE WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 JAMF WisdomTree Japan Multifactor Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.18776 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.18776 MTGP WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.11000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11000 NTSX WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.11534 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11534 PLAT WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.08060 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08060 PUTW WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.41828 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.41828 QSY WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.40832 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.40832 RPUT WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.31808 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.31808 SFHY WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.22100 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.22100 SFIG WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.10200 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10200 SHAG WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.12600 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12600 USDU WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.81626 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.81626 USFR WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.03139 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.03139 USMF WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.11660 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11660 WBAL WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.23064 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.23064 WCHN WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 WCLD WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 WFHY WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.19400 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.19400 WFIG WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.12250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12250 WTMF WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.60389 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.60389 XSOE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 12/23/2019 12/24/2019 12/27/2019 $0.12567 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12567

