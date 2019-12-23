NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

TickerFund NameEx-dateRecord DatePayable
Date		Ordinary
Income		Short
Term
Capital
Gains		Long Term
Capital
Gains		Total Rate
Per Share
AGGYWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.13700$0.00000$0.00000$0.13700
AGNDWisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.09600$0.00000$0.00000$0.09600
AGZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.10330$0.00000$0.00000$0.10330
AXJLWisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.36466$0.00000$0.00000$0.36466
CEWWisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.35293$0.00000$0.00000$0.35293
CXSEWisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.02400$0.00000$0.00000$0.02400
CYBWisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.51036$0.00000$0.00000$0.51036
DDLSWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.30124$0.00000$0.00000$0.30124
DDWMWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.27026$0.00000$0.00000$0.27026
DEMWisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.40514$0.00000$0.00000$0.40514
DESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.15989$0.00000$0.00000$0.15989
DEWWisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.42426$0.00000$0.00000$0.42426
DFEWisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.35160$0.00000$0.00000$0.35160
DFJWisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.79141$0.00000$0.00000$0.79141
DGREWisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.10934$0.00000$0.00000$0.10934
DGRSWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.12791$0.00000$0.00000$0.12791
DGRWWisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.10403$0.00000$0.00000$0.10403
DGSWisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.38182$0.00000$0.00000$0.38182
DHDGWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.15656$0.00000$0.00000$0.15656
DHSWisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.48224$0.00000$0.00000$0.48224
DIMWisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.38540$0.00000$0.00000$0.38540
DLNWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.29889$0.00000$0.00000$0.29889
DLSWisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.63439$0.00000$0.00000$0.63439
DNLWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.35822$0.00000$0.00000$0.35822
DOLWisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.32128$0.00000$0.00000$0.32128
DONWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.15380$0.00000$0.00000$0.15380
DOOWisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.39947$0.00000$0.00000$0.39947
DRWWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.56895$0.00000$0.00000$0.56895
DTDWisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.32013$0.00000$0.00000$0.32013
DTHWisdomTree International High Dividend Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.35138$0.00000$0.00000$0.35138
DTNWisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.40599$0.00000$0.00000$0.40599
DVEMWisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.24548$0.00000$0.00000$0.24548
DWMWisdomTree International Equity Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.34524$0.00000$0.00000$0.34524
DWMFWisdomTree International Multifactor Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.15849$0.00000$0.00000$0.15849
DXGEWisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
DXJWisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.66427$0.00000$0.00000$0.66427
DXJSWisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.47730$0.00000$0.00000$0.47730
DYBWisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
DYLSWisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
EESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.14753$0.00000$0.00000$0.14753
ELDWisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.15000$0.00000$0.00000$0.15000
EMCBWisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.24300$0.00000$0.00000$0.24300
EMCGWisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.09742$0.00000$0.00000$0.09742
EMMFWisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.13800$0.00000$0.00000$0.13800
EPIWisdomTree India Earnings Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.04139$0.00000$0.00000$0.04139
EPSWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.16382$0.00000$0.00000$0.16382
EUDGWisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.09633$0.00000$0.00000$0.09633
EUMFWisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.13811$0.00000$0.00000$0.13811
EUSCWisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.12188$0.00000$0.00000$0.12188
EXTWisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.33741$0.00000$0.00000$0.33741
EZMWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.17871$0.00000$0.00000$0.17871
GLBYWisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.23000$0.00000$0.00000$0.23000
GULFWisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.02561$0.00000$0.00000$0.02561
HEDJWisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.13183$0.00000$0.00000$0.13183
HYNDWisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.08500$0.00000$0.00000$0.08500
HYZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.11500$0.00000$0.00000$0.11500
IHDGWisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.19683$0.00000$0.00000$0.19683
IQDGWisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.15679$0.00000$0.00000$0.15679
IXSEWisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
JAMFWisdomTree Japan Multifactor Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.18776$0.00000$0.00000$0.18776
MTGPWisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.11000$0.00000$0.00000$0.11000
NTSXWisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.11534$0.00000$0.00000$0.11534
PLATWisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.08060$0.00000$0.00000$0.08060
PUTWWisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.41828$0.00000$0.00000$0.41828
QSYWisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.40832$0.00000$0.00000$0.40832
RPUTWisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.31808$0.00000$0.00000$0.31808
SFHYWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.22100$0.00000$0.00000$0.22100
SFIGWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.10200$0.00000$0.00000$0.10200
SHAGWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.12600$0.00000$0.00000$0.12600
USDUWisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.81626$0.00000$0.00000$0.81626
USFRWisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.03139$0.00000$0.00000$0.03139
USMFWisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.11660$0.00000$0.00000$0.11660
WBALWisdomTree Balanced Income Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.23064$0.00000$0.00000$0.23064
WCHNWisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
WCLDWisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
WFHYWisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.19400$0.00000$0.00000$0.19400
WFIGWisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.12250$0.00000$0.00000$0.12250
WTMFWisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.60389$0.00000$0.00000$0.60389
XSOEWisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund12/23/201912/24/201912/27/2019$0.12567$0.00000$0.00000$0.12567

