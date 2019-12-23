New York, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing demand for improved user comfort, convenience, and safety is one of the significant factors estimated to stimulate market demand.
The global connected car market is expected to reach USD 197.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing proliferation of the internet and ubiquity of smart devices offer several advantages, which is rapidly gaining traction amongst the automotive manufacturers to manufacture cars with connectivity facilities offering a host of features to cater to the increasing demand of consumers. Connected cars provide a host of services comprising safety features, infotainment services, and traffic information services, among others. In August 2019, Cognizant, a key IT company, announced the design and implementation of a digital solution to assist automotive company MG Motor to provide a smooth experience to customers of the Hector SUV, the connected internet car by the company.
Connected cars assist businesses such as car mobility as a service, track the mileage and fuel consumption along with providing inputs shorter routes and feedback on their driving. Moreover, automatic car diagnostics aid businesses save time and money while maximizing driver safety. Benefits offered by connected cars, including tire pressure analysis, automatically inspect the use of correct PSI, a crucial factor for fuel consumption, which may be higher if a tire is under-inflated.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2307
Further key findings from the report suggest
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/connected-car-market
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global connected car market on the basis of offering, hardware, connectivity solutions, transponder, communication channel, sales, and region:
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Connectivity Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Transponder Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Communication Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Sales Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2307
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)
Browse more similar reports on Automotive and Transportation category by Reports And Data
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-vehicle-to-everything-v2x-market
Automotive Diagnostics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-automotive-diagnostics-market
Automotive Metal Stamping Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-metal-stamping-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: