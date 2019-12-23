SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenliant is now sampling its SATA 2.5” EnduroSLC™ Industrial Enterprise EX Series solid state drives (SSDs) for primary storage applications that require ultra high endurance under extreme temperature conditions. Designed with Greenliant’s EnduroSLC Technology, SATA 2.5” Industrial Enterprise EX Series SSDs provide ultra robust data retention and ultra high system-level lifetime endurance of 30 drive writes per day (DWPD) for 5 years. See SATA 2.5” EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise SSD information at http://bit.ly/SATA-2point5-Enterprise-SSD.
Benefits of SATA 2.5” EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise SSDs with 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) NAND include:
“Greenliant has brought its SLC NAND expertise to the enterprise with its new line of EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise EX Series SSDs,” said Xuanhui Li, Vice President of Business Development, Datacenter Products, Greenliant. “With high reliability and outstanding quality of service, Greenliant’s industrial enterprise storage products are ideal for mission critical, I/O intensive applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and power, communications and industrial control.”
The SATA 2.5” Industrial Enterprise EX Series expands the EnduroSLC product family, which also includes SATA M.2 2242/2280, mSATA, SATA 2.5” and CFast ArmourDrive™, and SATA 6Gb/s NANDrive™ and 100-ball/153-ball eMMC NANDrive™ ball grid array (BGA) SSDs.
Availability
Greenliant is sampling its new G3200 Industrial Enterprise EX Series SSDs to customers now, and expects to start shipping in volume production by end of 2019. Greenliant is also shipping its 3-bit-per-cell (3D TLC NAND) G3100 Enterprise PX Series SSDs in capacities from 480 GB to 3.84 TB. For more information about SATA 2.5” Enterprise SSD products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales.
About EnduroSLC™ Technology
EnduroSLC is a proprietary 3D NAND management technology developed by Greenliant for high reliability applications requiring superior data retention and endurance in extreme temperature, high stress environments. With advanced hardware ECC capabilities and NAND flash management algorithms, EnduroSLC Technology significantly extends the write endurance of 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) SSDs reaching industry leading 250K+ program-erase (P/E) cycles. EnduroSLC enabled products meet robust data retention requirements under complex temperature conditions and support wide cross-temperature ranges between data programming and reading. Further, due to its substantially lower bit error rate, an EnduroSLC SSD provides better consistency in read/write performance throughout product lifetime. https://www.greenliant.com/EnduroSLC
About Greenliant
By leveraging more than 25 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com
Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC, NANDrive and ArmourDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.
