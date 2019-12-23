Greenliant’s G3200 SATA 2.5” EX Series industrial enterprise SSDs, designed with EnduroSLC™ Technology, provide consistent high performance, ultra-robust data retention and ultra-high lifetime endurance of 30 DWPD for primary storage applications. Operating between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius, G3200 EX Series SSDs implement on-chip adaptive RAID to vastly improve data reliability and offer AES-256 compliant hardware encryption for the highest levels of user data protection.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenliant is now sampling its SATA 2.5” EnduroSLC™ Industrial Enterprise EX Series solid state drives (SSDs) for primary storage applications that require ultra high endurance under extreme temperature conditions. Designed with Greenliant’s EnduroSLC Technology, SATA 2.5” Industrial Enterprise EX Series SSDs provide ultra robust data retention and ultra high system-level lifetime endurance of 30 drive writes per day (DWPD) for 5 years. See SATA 2.5” EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise SSD information at http://bit.ly/SATA-2point5-Enterprise-SSD .



Benefits of SATA 2.5” EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise SSDs with 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) NAND include:

Ultra High Endurance: Reaches 30 DWPD for 5 years

Reaches 30 DWPD for 5 years High Capacity: Offered from 800 GB to 1.92 TB

Offered from 800 GB to 1.92 TB On-Chip Adaptive RAID: Improves SSD reliability

Improves SSD reliability Power Interrupt Data Protection: Helps prevent data corruption during power failures

Helps prevent data corruption during power failures Industrial Temperature: Operates between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius

Operates between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius Data Security: Supports AES 256-bit encryption and crypto erase

“Greenliant has brought its SLC NAND expertise to the enterprise with its new line of EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise EX Series SSDs,” said Xuanhui Li, Vice President of Business Development, Datacenter Products, Greenliant. “With high reliability and outstanding quality of service, Greenliant’s industrial enterprise storage products are ideal for mission critical, I/O intensive applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and power, communications and industrial control.”

The SATA 2.5” Industrial Enterprise EX Series expands the EnduroSLC product family, which also includes SATA M.2 2242/2280, mSATA, SATA 2.5” and CFast ArmourDrive™, and SATA 6Gb/s NANDrive™ and 100-ball/153-ball eMMC NANDrive™ ball grid array (BGA) SSDs.

Availability

Greenliant is sampling its new G3200 Industrial Enterprise EX Series SSDs to customers now, and expects to start shipping in volume production by end of 2019. Greenliant is also shipping its 3-bit-per-cell (3D TLC NAND) G3100 Enterprise PX Series SSDs in capacities from 480 GB to 3.84 TB. For more information about SATA 2.5” Enterprise SSD products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales .

About EnduroSLC™ Technology

EnduroSLC is a proprietary 3D NAND management technology developed by Greenliant for high reliability applications requiring superior data retention and endurance in extreme temperature, high stress environments. With advanced hardware ECC capabilities and NAND flash management algorithms, EnduroSLC Technology significantly extends the write endurance of 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) SSDs reaching industry leading 250K+ program-erase (P/E) cycles. EnduroSLC enabled products meet robust data retention requirements under complex temperature conditions and support wide cross-temperature ranges between data programming and reading. Further, due to its substantially lower bit error rate, an EnduroSLC SSD provides better consistency in read/write performance throughout product lifetime. https://www.greenliant.com/EnduroSLC

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 25 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC, NANDrive and ArmourDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

