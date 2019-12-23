SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TRUE) data and analytics subsidiary, ALG, projects total new vehicle sales will reach 1,567,254 units in December 2019, up 0.2% from a year ago when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month’s seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 17.2 million units. Excluding fleet sales, ALG expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,322,551 units, a decrease of 2% from a year ago when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
“We expect 2019 sales to come in right where we forecast at the beginning of the year,” said Oliver Strauss, Chief Economist at ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar. “For December, we’re seeing an uptick in consumer sentiment and some softening in recession uncertainty which all bode well for the industry. Higher incentives this month are helping lift total auto sales versus a year ago.”
“December is one of the busiest times of year for auto retail and the best time of year for consumers to buy a car and save off MSRP,” said Eric Lyman, Chief Industry Analyst at ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar.
“Over one third of December vehicle transactions typically happen in the last week of the month, and year,” added Lyman. “Automakers and dealers will sweeten deals to move remaining inventory off their lots and make room for the 2020 model year vehicles.”
December 2019 forecasts for the 13 largest manufacturers by volume: (Adjusted for same selling days as December 2018) For additional data visit the ALG Newsroom.
Total Unit Sales
|Manufacturer
|Dec 2019
|Dec 2018
|YoY % Change
(Days selling rate)
|BMW
|38,036
|37,249
|6.2%
|Daimler
|36,492
|36,254
|4.7%
|FCA
|187,266
|196,520
|-0.9%
|Ford
|221,909
|219,632
|5.1%
|GM
|280,519
|296,632
|-1.6%
|Honda
|155,357
|155,115
|4.2%
|Hyundai
|68,392
|65,721
|8.2%
|Kia
|49,277
|47,428
|8.1%
|Nissan
|112,843
|148,720
|-21.1%
|Subaru
|64,743
|64,541
|4.3%
|Tesla
|17,789
|20,100
|-8.0%
|Toyota
|216,842
|220,910
|2.1%
|Volkswagen Group
|58,591
|59,443
|2.5%
|Industry
|1,567,254
|1,627,481
|0.2%
Retail Unit Sales
|Manufacturer
|Dec 2019
|Dec 2018
|YoY % Change
(Days selling rate)
|BMW
|35,401
|36,041
|2.2%
|Daimler
|34,392
|34,248
|4.4%
|FCA
|149,263
|158,298
|-1.9%
|Ford
|162,031
|166,855
|1.0%
|GM
|220,032
|249,709
|-8.4%
|Honda
|152,226
|154,429
|2.5%
|Hyundai
|57,215
|57,185
|4.1%
|Kia
|41,121
|42,423
|0.8%
|Nissan
|77,805
|107,899
|-25.0%
|Subaru
|62,457
|62,464
|4.0%
|Tesla
|17,789
|20,100
|-8.0%
|Toyota
|200,794
|202,767
|3.0%
|Volkswagen Group
|55,393
|56,588
|1.8%
|Industry
|1,322,551
|1,403,824
|-2.0%
Total Unit Sales Fourth Quarter
|Manufacturer
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|YoY % Change
(Days selling rate)
|BMW
|100,952
|95,726
|4.1%
|Daimler
|105,885
|101,047
|3.4%
|FCA
|538,710
|555,221
|-4.2%
|Ford
|604,198
|606,569
|-1.7%
|GM
|735,497
|784,262
|-7.4%
|Honda
|420,752
|397,831
|4.4%
|Hyundai
|190,189
|176,245
|6.5%
|Kia
|149,788
|137,631
|7.4%
|Nissan
|309,353
|369,195
|-17.3%
|Subaru
|177,167
|176,717
|-1.0%
|Tesla
|48,239
|51,700
|-7.9%
|Toyota
|613,486
|602,435
|0.5%
|Volkswagen Group
|168,233
|159,606
|4.1%
|Industry
|4,324,609
|4,368,404
|-2.3%
Retail Market Share Fourth Quarter
|Manufacturer
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|YoY % Change
(Days selling rate)
|BMW
|2.5%
|2.5%
|1.9%
|Daimler
|2.8%
|2.6%
|2.1%
|FCA
|11.2%
|11.5%
|11.8%
|Ford
|12.3%
|12.1%
|11.8%
|GM
|14.8%
|16.1%
|16.2%
|Honda
|11.3%
|10.8%
|11.7%
|Hyundai
|4.4%
|4.0%
|4.2%
|Kia
|3.6%
|3.2%
|3.7%
|Nissan
|6.6%
|7.8%
|7.3%
|Subaru
|4.7%
|4.7%
|4.7%
|Tesla
|1.3%
|1.4%
|1.1%
|Toyota
|15.9%
|15.1%
|15.7%
|Volkswagen Group
|4.4%
|4.2%
|4.0%
(Note: This forecast is based solely on ALG’s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar Inc.’s operations.)
