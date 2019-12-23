

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid (hereinafter – the Company) held on 23 December 2019 adopted the following resolutions:



1) Amendment of the Articles of Association of AB Amber Grid.



Decision taken:

1. To adopt the new version of the Articles of Association of AB Amber Grid (submitted by EPSO-G UAB). (Annex 1)



2. To authorize the Acting Chief Executive Officer of AB Amber Grid, Nemunas Biknius, either in person or through a proxy, to sign the amended version of the Articles of Association of AB Amber Grid and to register it with the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania.



2) Approval of GIPL Construction Contract and its material terms.



Decision taken:

1. Approve 2019 December 11th AB Amber Grid Board decision on the conclusion of the contract for the construction of a gas interconnection between Lithuania and Poland (GIPL) and approval of the material terms of this contract (attached).





More information: Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt



