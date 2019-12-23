VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) announces that it has granted 1,300,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.85 per share, are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant, and are subject to regulatory approval.

The Company's Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, the Company has 8,920,589 stock options issued, representing 9.2% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

