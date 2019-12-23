SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that it has named Wade Robey as Executive Director of Raven Autonomy™ . Raven Autonomy™, one of the company’s two strategic platforms for growth , will propel its Applied Technology Division to become the industry leader in autonomous agricultural solutions. This strategic growth platform builds upon the Division’s existing machine control technology, while also innovating smart machine platforms/implements to achieve fully-autonomous solutions across the farming enterprise.



In this role, Robey will oversee and direct all business development and operational efforts related to accelerating autonomous agricultural solutions to the marketplace.

“We are excited by the leadership and experience that Wade will bring to this role and strategic effort,” said Brian Meyer, Vice President of Raven Applied Technology. “He has proven himself to be an innovative and collaborative business leader — and under his leadership, Raven Autonomy is well-poised for long-term success.”

Robey previously served as Director of Engineering and Director of Product Management & Business Development for the company. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Sciences and a Master of Science in Avian Physiology from Auburn University and Doctor of Philosophy in Animal Nutrition from Virginia Tech.

