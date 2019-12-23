Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide Market is growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period 2019-2024



The indium gallium zinc oxide is a semiconducting material, consisting of indium, gallium, zinc, and oxygen. Thin-film transistors consisting of IGZO are among the products gaining most traction owing to their enhanced performance application into smartphones, tablets, wall-sized displays, wearable devices, televisions, tc.



Enhanced reliability of a-IGZO TFTs with a reduced feature size and a clean etch-stopper layer structure is coming in trend with high-resolution display products and power efficient display devices.

Advancement in high-resolution technologies is driving the market. Since 2012, the IGZO technology has had a rapidly increasing demand, for instance, the major players launched a few products, like Dell XPS 13 laptop from Dell Inc., Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop from Razer Inc., and iPad mini 2 & iPad Air from Apple, which featured IGZO display. With growing technology, IGZO will be the fastest fitting display which will drive the demand in market.

Emphasis on energy saving technology is driving the market. LCD panels that use indium gallium zinc oxide semiconductors, lead to thinner displays that consume less energy with much smaller transistors, and the players are utilizing the photo-alignment technology to reduce the energy consumption, which drives the market.

However, the use of substitutes such as Low-temperature Polycrystalline Silicon (LTPS) that helps in providing larger pixel densities with lower power consumption is challenging the market growth.

Wearable Devices to Gain Significant Market Share

With the advent of the internet of things, wearable sensing devices are gaining importance in the daily lives for applications like vital signal monitoring during sport and health diagnostics, enterprises, etc.

Amorphous indium gallium zinc oxide (a-IGZO) thin film transistors (TFTs) fabricated on flexible large-area substrates are a very interesting platform to build wearable sensing devices due to their flexibility, conformability to the human body, and low cost. This provide material properties of superb mechanical stability, good electrical conductivity, and optical transparency. Thin film transistors (TFTs) and gas sensors are fabricated on a 1.9 m thick PMMA where substrate exhibits excellent transistor performances.

Low-temperature solution-processed amorphous IGZO film can serve as a good candidate for room-temperature VOCs (volatile organic compounds) sensors for emerging wearable electronics. These are used in flexible electronic application such as wearable electronic tags use in perishable food, etc.

Electronic textile (e-textile) allows for high-end wearable electronic devices using indium gallium zinc oxide that provide easy access for carrying and handling the clothes that plays recorded audio and video or photos when body signals including temperature, heart rate, and ECG.

On March 2018, Garmin Ltd announced tactix Charlie, a new and improved ruggedized GPS wearable made of IGZO that combines specialized tactical functionality with mapping-enhanced navigation and advanced fitness training features, which drives the market.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth due to high amount of penetration of smartphones, televisions, laptops, etc.

China is one of the lucrative markets and computes high revenue rotation because of the availability of low-cost IGZO in the segment of smartphones and televisions, which drives the demand in the market.

Advances in industries, such as computing, networking, and telecom, are increasing the need for small and robust semiconductor devices in this region. This has impacted the demand for fabrication materials needed to develop high-performance semiconductor components, which drives the demand of the IGZO.

Owing to the favorable government regulations associated with FDI, foreign companies are regularly offering premium TVs at competitive prices. For instance, in February 2018, Xiaomi, a Chinese firm launched its 55 inches LED TV, for which the demand spiked among consumers, which resulted in ascended demand for a display panel, thereby, fostered the market growth of indium gallium zinc oxide market.

IGZO-TFT and its applications are patented by JST (Japan Science and Technology Agency) and have been licensed to Sharp. Sharp, a Japan firm was first to start production of LCD panels incorporating IGZO-TFT. Sharp uses IGZO-TFT for smartphones, tablets and 32" LCDs, which drives the market efficiently.

The indium gallium zinc oxide market is fragmented as the players are innovating with new technologies using indium gallium zinc oxide which are making the market competitive. Key players are Sharp Corporation, Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, etc.



Recent developments in the market are



May 2019 - CSOT company in China, showcased full-color Micro LED display. The 3.5-inch transparent display adopted IGZO glass backplane with an active driven solution. According to CSOT, when panel size increases, the production cost of IGZO backplane will be more competitive than LTPS, so the company chose IGZO for its first Micro LED display.

June 2019 - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the global launch of The Wall Luxury at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, Florida. The latest version of Samsung's modular MicroLED screen with IGZO can be custom-tailored to any size and aspect ratio enhancing the interior of the living space, ensuring customers can experience superior picture quality in the comfort of their own homes.

