Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contract Logistics 2019/2020 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Contract Logistics 2019/2020 Update examines key trends in contract logistics and 3PL operations and provides analysis and evaluation of future practices expected in the industry.
It contains an in-depth analysis of market growth, megacity and urban logistics, the impact of changes within the fashion supply chain, warehouse automation and how major players are performing and reacting to market change.
The publisher has ranked the leading contract logistics providers on both a global and regional basis (Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America), providing market shares of these providers based on the publisher's bespoke contract logistics market sizes.
This report contains a comparative analysis of leading contract logistics providers:
Exclusive highlights
Key questions the report asks and answers:
This report contains:
This report is perfect for:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Mid-Year Market Sizing 2019 - H1 Growth Rates & Projections for the Full Year
2. Megacity Logistics - Challenges of a transforming environment
2.1 Retail logistics trends in megacities
2.2 Environmental considerations
2.3 Will technology be the solution to megacity challenges?
2.4 Best case outlook for logistics in mega-cities
2.5 Worst case outlook for logistics in mega-cities
2.6 Conclusion
3. Urban Logistics: Emissions Regulations and Diesel Bans'
3.1 The Public Policy Imperative for Lower Emissions
3.2 Diesel and petrol engine standards
3.3 Europe: Low Emission Schemes
3.4 Asia: Low Emission Schemes
3.5 Americas: Low Emission Schemes
3.6 Conclusion
4. Circular Fashion: Implications for Logistics and Supply Chains
4.1 Upstream Supply Chains
4.2 Downstream Supply Chains
4.3 What are the implications for the global logistics industry
5. Warehouse technology and automation
5.1 The implications of automation for logistics workers
6. Overview of Major Players in the Contract Logistics market
6.1 CEVA
6.2 DHL Supply Chain
6.3 Kuehne + Nagel
6.4 XPO Logistics
6.5 DB Schenker
6.6 DSV
6.7 Geodis
6.8 Hitachi Transport System
6.9 Nippon Express
6.10 Pantos Logistics
6.11 Ryder
6.12 UPS Supply Chain
6.13 Yusen Logistics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5frsv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: