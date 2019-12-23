SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Templeton today announced the expansion of its active ETF lineup with the addition of its first alternative ETF, Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP). The fund seeks to deliver absolute return (positive returns in rising or falling markets) by employing a multi-asset, long/short strategy. FLSP is actively risk-managed, seeking a target annualized volatility of 8 percent, and targets four style factors: quality, value, momentum and carry.



“We are thrilled to bring our first alternative ETF to the market,” said Patrick O’Connor, global head of ETFs for Franklin Templeton. “FLSP is unique due to our intentional focus on building an alternative investment while seeking to minimize any correlation to traditional equity and fixed income asset classes. We find investors need tools to help mute or dampen volatility and to find more consistent returns across market cycles or in times of market stress. FLSP looks to address those challenges­—and many others—in a low-cost, liquid ETF.”

This new ETF leverages the team’s focus on factor-based research, which is the same team behind its LibertyQ smart beta ETFs. Building this capability was a natural extension for Franklin’s ETF business.

FLSP will be managed by Dr. Chandra Seethamraju, senior vice president, head of quantitative strategies for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. This actively managed ETF does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index and is listed on the NYSE Arca.

Franklin LibertyShares, the firm’s global ETF platform, enables investors to pursue their desired outcomes through a range of active, smart beta and passive ETFs. LibertyShares has more than $5 billion in assets under management globally as of November 30, 2019 and is supported by the strength and resources of one of the world’s largest asset managers. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com/etfs . Visit Franklin LibertyShares’ Capital Markets Corner for insights on ETF investing and follow Franklin LibertyShares on Twitter: @libertyshares.

Important Information about the Fund

All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. The fund is actively managed and could experience losses if the manager's judgment about particular investments, or its evaluation of the risks, potential returns and correlation properties of the various risk premia in which the fund invests, prove to be incorrect. The manager’s allocation of fund assets among different strategies, asset classes and investments may not prove beneficial or produce the desired results. Trading models used by the manager for securities selection and asset allocation may become outdated and the historical patterns upon which the models are based may weaken or disappear. There can be no assurance that the factor-based risk premia investment strategies utilized by the manager will enhance fund performance, reduce volatility or reduce potential loss. Investments in derivatives involve costs and create economic leverage, which may result in significant volatility and cause the fund to participate in losses (as well as gains) that significantly exceed the fund's initial investment. Certain derivatives have the potential for unlimited loss. Investing in derivatives and the use of foreign currency techniques involve special risks and may not achieve the anticipated benefits and/or may result in losses to the fund. Other risks include illiquidity, mispricing or improper valuation of the derivative, and imperfect correlation between the value of the derivative and the underlying instrument. The fund may realize losses when a counterparty fails to perform as promised. Currency management strategies could result in losses to the fund if currencies do not perform as the manager expects. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. As the prices of bonds in the fund adjust to a rise in interest rates, the fund's share price may decline. Changes in an issuer’s financial strength or in a security’s credit rating may affect its value. Liquidity risk exists when securities or other investments become more difficult to sell, or are unable to be sold, at the price at which they've been valued.

Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments; investments in emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors. To the extent the fund focuses on particular countries, regions, industries, sectors or types of investment from time to time, it may be subject to greater risks or adverse developments in such areas of focus than a fund that invests in a wider variety of countries, regions, industries or sectors or investments.These and other risks are discussed in the fund’s prospectus.

ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF’s net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

ETF shares may be bought or sold throughout the day at their market price, not their Net Asset Value (NAV), on the exchange on which they are listed. Shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets and may trade either at a premium or a discount to their NAV on the secondary market.

Investors should carefully consider a fund’s investment goals, risks, charges and expenses before investing. To obtain a summary prospectus and/or prospectus, which contains this and other information, talk to your financial advisor, call us at (800) DIAL BEN/342-5236 or visit franklintempleton.com . Please carefully read a prospectus before you invest or send money.

About Franklin Templeton

The funds’ principal underwriter is Franklin Templeton Distributors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes—including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With offices in more than 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over $690 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com .

Copyright © 2019. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.