India Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Market is projected to be valued at $189 million USD in 2024 registering a CAGR of 8.7%.

India is the second fastest growing market for gluten-free foods & beverages in Asia-Pacific, following China.

Gluten free cookies, snacks. bakery products, such as bread, cakes etc. hold the highest share in the market and is expected project a healthy growth rate in the forecast period.

The growing cases of celiac disease is encouraging the consumers to opt for gluten-free products. Celiac disease is found to be more prevalent in Northern India, where wheat is primary staple cereal.

The unawareness of the health issues of gluten products is a restraining factor.

India Gluten Free Foods and Beverages Market is segmented by type into Beverages, Bread Products, Cookies and Snacks, Condiments, Seasonings & Spreads, Dairy/Dairy Substitutes, Meats/Meat Substitutes and Other Gluten-Free Products. Other Gluten-Free Products include rice and pasta.



Celiac disease is an auto-immune disorder, it is also known as Gluten enteropathy. It is characterized by the sensitivity toward gluten, a protein found in rye, wheat, and barley. The only treatment for celiac diseases is following a gluten free diet. The diet should also be supplemented with extra minerals, vitamins, and proteins to make up the deficiencies. Approximately 6-8 million of Indians are suffering from celiac diseases. It is estimated that every 1 in 100 people suffers from celiac disease. Celiac disease is one of the emerging health issues, creating awareness and educating people about the disease is very much required to control the disease. North India has the greater number of affected people, followed by North-East. Celiac diseases are found to be very less in South Indian states.



Gluten-free Cookies and Snacks Is The Largest Segment In The Market



Gluten free cookies and snacks holds the major share in the Indian gluten free food and beverage market. The gluten free cookies and snacks were valued at $28.62 million in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 9.02% in the forecasted period. Gluten-free choco-chips and coconut cookies are the popular products in the Indian market.



Most of the Indian cookies and snacks are customised according to the Indian taste, by adding spices and herbs. The increase in the demand for gluten free products are also driven by the increasing obese population. Pulses have become a major ingredient replacing wheat in gluten free snacks and cookies. The snacks and cookies market is followed by bread products segment.



The gluten-free market in India is highly fragmented, consisting of many small and medium-sized players. Most of the players in the market are local players with a wide range of ptoducts.



Online sales is the major medium for the distribution of goods followed by supermarkets/hypermarkets. 24 mantra, Whole foods, Varya's, Savorlife, and Gullon are some of the brands offering gluten-free cookies and snacks in the Indian market.,



Amy's Kitchen Inc.

Bob's Red Mill

Boulder Brands Inc.

Dr. Schar

Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC

Frontier Soups

General Mills Inc.

Golden West Specialty Foods

H.J Heinz Company

