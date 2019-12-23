NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies:



AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS)

The investigation concerns whether AquaVenture and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of AquaVenture to Culligan for $27.10 per share. If you are an AquaVenture shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/aquaventure-holdings-limited-waas-stock-merger-culligan/ .

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB)

The investigation concerns whether Cincinnati Bell and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Cincinnati Bell to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and its institutional partners for $10.50 per share. If you are a Cincinnati Bell shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cincinnati-bell-inc-cbb-stock-merger-brookfield-infrastructure/ .

