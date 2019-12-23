MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings, Inc. (“Surge”) (the Company) (OTCQB:SURG), developer of the SurgePays™ Fintech Network for convenience stores, bodegas and community markets that provide products to the underbanked, today announced that the Company has scheduled an investor conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 9th, 2020.



To access the call:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157

Access Code: 422095

“With Surge completing all of its milestone product launches in 2019, including the SurgePays™ Fintech Network, SurgePhone Wireless and SurgePays™ Reloadable Debit card, I look forward to discussing Surge’s ongoing product rollout and our plans for accelerated revenue growth in 2020,” stated Brian Cox, CEO. “Surge Holdings advanced significantly in 2019 and I want our shareholders, and anyone interested in SURG, to understand our rollout plans. In addition, I will discuss the significance of the recently acquired ECS, a leading provider of prepaid wireless services with connectivity to approximately 9,800 convenience stores and bodegas nationwide, and how it is a major catalyst for Surge Holdings future growth. I am looking forward to answering submitted questions, discussing the results for the year 2019, and where we are headed in 2020. We are redefining digital commerce for both independent retailers, regional distributors and the 35% of the population who are underbanked. This is a truly exciting time for SURG and our shareholders.”

Interested parties can submit questions concerning the Company prior to the call to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via email: ssmith@smallcapvoice.com by 12:00 PM EST on Friday, January 3rd, 2020. Mr. Smith will moderate the call, compile a list of questions and submit them to the Company prior to the conference call. Which questions will be addressed will be based on the relevance to the shareholder base, and the question’s appropriateness in light of public disclosure rules.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, an archived version of the call will be available at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/surg/ shortly after the call has concluded.

About Surge Holdings, Inc:

Surge Holdings, Inc. owns subsidiaries with a focus on empowering the underbanked. The core subsidiary, SurgePays™, is a Fintech company that provides a virtual wholesale marketplace hub connecting regional manufacturers with over 10,000 independently owned retailers, as well as offers telecom services and financial services to the under-banked. Surge products are delivered through a nationwide network of convenience stores and corner markets connected to the SurgePays™ Network. (https://surgepays.com) This retail platform is designed to transform the traditional supply chain by providing local retailers seamless access to global products and to empower the corner store to select, order and fulfill delivery of wholesale goods from around the country. This platform also provides manufacturers a cost-effective and efficient platform to access point of sale retailers nationwide. For more information on Surge Holdings and its subsidiaries, please visit: https://surgeholdings.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTC BB and Pink Sheets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/smallcapvoice-about-our-small-cap-otc-investor-relations-company/ . To sign up for free newsletter, please visit http://smallcapvoice.com/the-small-cap-daily-small-cap-newsletter/.

