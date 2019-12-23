Vancouver, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver-based law firm, Boughton Law, is proud to be celebrating its 70th anniversary and its ongoing dedication to taking a uniquely West Coast approach to serving the community. To mark this year’s seven decade milestone, locally-owned Boughton Law has formalized its community giving activities by launching its Community Action Committee (CAC), pairing lawyers with local organizations to provide access to legal expertise and insights.

This year, Boughton Law built upon long-standing relationships, and sought out new ones, in order to establish partnerships with four organizations that truly align its actions with its values. Through a partnership with Dress for Success Vancouver (DFSV), Boughton has helped women navigate legal hurdles to experience career advancement and achieve financial independence. The firm has provided young female professionals with resources to help them develop their careers and understand business law through Young Women in Business (YWiB). Partnering with Junior Achievement British Columbia (JABC), Boughton has helped middle and secondary school students navigate the legalities of establishing and running a startup. Finally, through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver (HFHGV), Boughton has helped individuals understand the fundamentals of estate planning as they navigate their journey to homeownership.

“We’re truly proud to have launched the Community Action Committee, allowing the firm to advocate even more for the continued support of its local community,” said Luca Citton, Managing Director and Chair of the Community Action Committee at Boughton Law. “We all understand the value of supporting meaningful civic, social, and business initiatives throughout Greater Vancouver, and this initiative is one way we can give back to the community that has been loyal to us for so many years.”

Boughton Law is excited to establish ongoing partnerships with additional organizations in the future, as members of the firm dedicate their time and legal expertise to serving the community that has served them for the past 70 years.

“Our commitment to innovation helps drive our investment in serving our community,” said Wally Oppal, Senior Counsel at Boughton Law. “We’ve dedicated decades to both the business community and the pursuit of social justice and community safety, and look forward to offering continued support to those trying to navigate the legal system for decades to come.”

To learn more about Boughton Law, please visit www.boughtonlaw.com.

