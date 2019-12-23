Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Content Recognition Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Automatic content recognition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 30% during the forecast period 2019 - 2024
The market for automatic content recognition is increasing at significant momentum due to the constant advancements in the content recognition technology platform.
Due to the rise of automatic content recognition technology in smartphones and smart TVs, the demand for automatic content recognition solutions has grown globally. Additionally, increasing deployment of Automatic Content Recognition by the media companies for applications such as audience measurement and broadcast monitoring is anticipated to raise the global automatic content recognition market growth.
With the growth of the consumer electronics segment, the electronics manufacturing companies are increasingly embedding automatic content recognition technology in smart devices such as TVs and mobile handsets. Moreover, the emergence of new technologies and increased consumer demand for more customized content have boosted the growing pace of the automatic content recognition market across industries to a great extent. Increased levels of adoption of portable devices have been instrumental in maximizing the growth potential of the market.
Scope of the Report
Automatic content recognition (ACR) is an identification technology which is used to verify the content played on a media device or present in a media file. The devices containing ACR support enable users to quickly obtain additional information about the content they have just experienced without any user based input or search efforts.
It provides a solution for various brands to engage with television viewers on their second screens. Technology present viewers with second-screen content that's synced with the TV program and enables networks to measure a specific show's audience viewership in real time. It works by making a digital mark from content on the television screen. This information can be used to identify the on-screen content, and to sync with other automatic content recognition enabled devices, such as tablets and phones.
Key Market Trends
Media & Entertainment Sector is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate
Asia-Pacific Region is Registered as the Fastest Growing Market
Competitive Landscape
The automatic content recognition market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in the content recognition across the managed services, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9pi361
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
