The injectable drug delivery devices market will show rapid growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, benefits and convenience leading to increased demand of self injectors and growth of biologics market leading to increased demand for injectors.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has led to a rise in the overall use of syringes, particularly disposable syringes. It has been observed that most deaths by chronic diseases can be attributed to cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes. This is expected to affect the emerging countries the most, as population growth is found to be the most significant factor in developing areas.



A major number of drugs and therapies that address these chronic ailments are now found to be available. However, the use of syringes in the management of any chronic ailment is inevitable. Syringes can either be a part of sample collection during diagnosis or treatment regimen, like osteoarthritis. Consequently, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected the drive the growth of the market studied.



Furthermore, technological advancements, improving patient compliance, beneficial reimbursement policies, and the rise of biologics in the pharmaceutical market are some of the other factors propelling the growth of the market.



Scope of the Report



As per the scope of the report, the injectable devices are being used to administer drugs either intravenously, through intramuscular or subcutaneously and are considered as injectable drug delivery devices. The injectable method is the frequently used method for drugs that have poor oral bioavailability, targeted drug delivery system, and delivery of drugs at the site of action. Injectable drug delivery is used in conditions such as hormonal imbalance, cystic fibrosis, autoimmune diseases, pain, Wilson's disease, hemophilia, hepatitis C, and ribose-5-phosphate isomerase deficiency.



Key Market Trends



Self-injectable Drug Delivery Devices is Anticipated to be the Dominant During the Forecast Period



There have been boundless innovations and developments in self-injectable devices driving the growth of the market. The other major advantages associated with self-injectable injections are found to be convenient usage and low healthcare cost. These self-injectables were developed by taking account of patient feedback, to provide the most adaptable device which has a high precision of drug delivery and is easy to use.



In addition, with the innovations in self-injectable devices, the acceptance of these products has increased over the past few years. Nevertheless, the advantages of self-injectable injections and increasing awareness of self-administration have helped in driving the overall market studied during the forecast period.



North America Region Dominates the Market of Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



North America has been found dominating the injectable drug delivery devices due to the increasing aging population and the rising number of chronic diseases that may influence the usage of injectables. According to the National Cancer Institute, 2018, there were an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer that were being diagnosed in the United States. Therefore the chemotherapy drugs are being delivered to these cancer patients through injectable devices. Hence, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the adoption of new technologies related to injectables in the United States may help in propelling the growth of the overall market.



There are also some of the other factors that include; the large pool of patient population, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising focus of various companies, increasing healthcare awareness, an increase in government funding. Hence all these factors are found associated with the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The companies present in the market are found focusing on product innovations, expansions, finding new markets or innovating their core competency to expand their individual market share. There are also innovations taking place in injectable drug delivery systems that are the trend for the global injectable drug delivery market.



Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Benefits and Convenience leading to Increased demand of Self Injectors

Growth of Biologics Market leading to Increased demand for injectors

Market Restraints



Injuries & Infections Caused by Needles

Growing Use of Alternative Delivery Methods

Porter's Five Force Analysis



