OTTAWA, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAV CANADA is issuing a reminder to pilots and air carriers that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandate for ADS-B comes into force January 1, 2020. Under these new U.S. regulations, planes flying in most U.S. controlled airspace must be equipped with ADS-B Out.
Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B) uses GPS technology to calculate an airplane’s precise location, speed and direction and transmits this information twice per second to ADS-B receivers. This provides greater situational awareness for air traffic controllers and provides safety and efficiency benefits for pilots.
Flights that originate in or enter U.S. sovereign airspace controlled by NAV CANADA, and will not enter FAA controlled airspace, will continue to operate as they do today.
