MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Freddie Mac’s (OTCQB: FMCC) December Forecast, the housing market will continue to stand firm as home sales increase from 6.0 million in 2019 to 6.2 million in 2020 and, to 6.3 million in 2021.
“A more accommodative monetary policy stance and robust labor market helped the U.S. housing market regain its footing in 2019,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Improved sentiment, lower financial market volatility and trade headwinds are setting up a favorable economic environment for continued real estate market growth in 2020.”
Freddie Mac will start distributing its forecast on a quarterly basis beginning in 2020. The quarterly forecasts will be released in March, June, September, and December.
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Angela Waugaman
703-714-0644
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4479dc27-7dd2-4724-9b17-41b2cf3c39cf
Freddie Mac
McLean, Virginia, UNITED STATES
Forecast Snapshot
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Freddie Mac logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: