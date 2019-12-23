Holand will make this uniquely appointed, eight-passenger Learjet 75 aircraft available for charter out of Montreal

Learjet aircraft have class-leading range and speed and Bombardier’s signature smooth ride

Learjet 75 aircraft are the ultimate business productivity tools, with highly competitive operating costs to help drive bottom line results

Holand Automotive Group, which operates Holand Leasing and several other dealerships, is growing its North American footprint

MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is proud to announce that it has delivered a fully equipped Learjet 75 aircraft to Montreal-based leasing firm Holand Automotive Group.

“Learjet aircraft are the ultimate business tools,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “This aircraft has it all: a comfortable, productive environment, class-leading performance and Bombardier’s signature smooth ride.”

Holand Automotive Group, which already owns and operates another Learjet 75 aircraft, will make this newest Learjet 75 aircraft available for charter out of Montreal. This fully equipped, reliable light jet is ideally suited for eight passengers. It features a spacious, comfortable cabin and a pocket door that ensures an exceptionally quiet flight. Learjet aircraft deliver Bombardier’s signature smooth ride, for maximum productivity and comfort.

Montreal-based Holand Automotive Group owns and operates various renowned dealerships including Holand Leasing, Omega Leasing Canada, Rolls-Royce Motors Cars Quebec, Karma Montreal, BMW-MINI Ville de Québec and BMW-Lévis, as well as Karma and Lamborghini of Palm Beach in South Florida. It also recently acquired Maserati dealerships in Montreal and Laval.

“There is simply no light jet in the world that performs like the Learjet 75 aircraft,” said Gad Bitton, President and CEO of Holland Automotive Group. “This reliable aircraft platform is available whenever it’s needed, taking our executives quickly and efficiently to various locations, maximizing productivity. We are very pleased to be purchasing our second Learjet 75 aircraft in two years.”

Recent enhancements to the Learjet 75 aircraft set this business jet even further apart from its competitors. Learjet 75 aircraft operators now benefit from lengthened intervals between recurring major powerplant inspections, which have been extended to 3,500 engine hours from 3,000, reducing maintenance costs over the life cycle of the aircraft. A comprehensive Garmin G5000 avionics upgrade allows customers to optimize their routes and paves the way for future technological enhancements.

Renowned worldwide for its sleek ramp appeal, the Learjet 75 aircraft is the only business jet in its class to feature an eight-seat, double-club configuration, a flat floor throughout the cabin and a pocket door for reduced noise levels.

The Learjet 75 aircraft is certified to the FAA’s more stringent Part 25 regulations, applicable to commercial airliners, unlike most competitors in the light jet category that are certified to Part 23 regulations. Learjet aircraft are preferred by pilots for their impressive handling characteristics and outstanding performance.

