OSWEGO, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESOLVED, that a cash dividend be and hereby is declared on all Common and Preferred Stock of PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC. in the amount of six cents ($.06) per share to shareholders of record on January 17, 2020 with payment date February 7, 2020.



Approved by the Board of Directors on December 20, 2019.

CONTACT: Thomas W. Schneider, President & CEO, (315) 343-0057