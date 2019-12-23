Malta, 23 December 2019

Kambi Group plc: Statement on today’s news re. DraftKings

Kambi Group plc partner DraftKings has today announced plans to enter into a business combination agreement with SBTech.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi Chief Executive Officer, comments: “Kambi has today been made aware of DraftKings’ proposed deal. It is of course not up to me to comment on the strategic choices of DraftKings, but in this context I would like to emphasise that Kambi has successfully built a strong position in the US and our partner network consists of high-quality, visionary operators, both in the US and across the world. Furthermore, we believe the combination of a competitor and a high-profile operator has the potential to strengthen the appeal of Kambi in future sales processes.

“Kambi recently signed a renewed deal with DraftKings and, as per that agreement, we will continue to provide the same high levels of product and service that enabled DraftKings to become a leading player across multiple US states. No notice of termination has been given; should that type of information be given, we will inform the market,” says Nylén.

For further information, please contact:

Mia Nordlander

Head of Investor Relations

Mia.Nordlander@kambi.com

Mobile: +44 (0)7850 910 933

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi’s 20-plus customers include 888 Holdings, ATG, DraftKings, Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Penn National Gaming, Rank Group and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 800 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Romania, the UK, Philippines, Sweden, Australia and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

Redeye AB

Certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Tel: +46 (0)8 121 576 90

The information in this release was sent for publication on Monday, 23 December 2019 at 17:20 CET by CEO Kristian Nylén





Attachment