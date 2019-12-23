SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced it will exhibit at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, January 7-10. The RTI booth will feature a drivable vehicle simulation, the Connext DriveTM demo, showcasing RTI’s complete data connectivity framework for autonomous vehicle development. Based on the Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) Standard, Connext Drive integrates the components needed to build an autonomous vehicle and gives architects and developers a robust, dynamic and distributed software framework. RTI customers Aptiv and Xpeng Motors will also be featured in the RTI booth to showcase how Connext DDS is the software framework capable of supporting autonomous vehicle development from research to production.



The RTI booth will include a theater and stage with automotive presentations by experts from dSPACE GmbH, Green Hills, Infineon, Lynx Software, MathWorks, Mentor, Mocana, QNX, Wind River and Xilinx, among others. RTI will also host an industry panel at the booth, featuring Stan Schneider, CEO at RTI, KT Neumann, former Executive at Continental, Opel and Volkswagen, Jan Becker, CEO, President and Co-Founder at Apex.AI, and Bryn Balcombe, Chief Strategy Officer at Roborace.

Demo Description:

The Connext Drive demo at the RTI booth is a drivable vehicle simulation that will feature RTI’s complete data connectivity framework for autonomous vehicle development and highlight leading technology from several partners. The demo will show Connext Drive combining common platforms including ROS and AUTOSAR as well as technologies from NVIDIA, Infineon, Elektrobit, UnrealEngine (CARLA) and MathWorks. Connext Drive is an open, interoperable framework that works with other technologies, providing OEMs with maximum flexibility when developing their autonomous systems.

“Reliable connectivity is essential to enable the next generation of vehicles to achieve higher levels of autonomy,” said Ritesh Tyagi, Head of the Automotive Silicon Valley Innovation Center (SVIC) at Infineon. “As a leading supplier of real-time AURIX™ microcontrollers for automotive systems, Infineon recognizes the benefits of RTI’s Connext Drive solution as a framework to complement proven standards such as AUTOSAR, as well as facilitate the development of robust connected vehicle systems.”

“EB has been a long-time advocate for interoperability, and we support the open approach that RTI is taking with its new Connext Drive framework,” said Martin Schleicher, Executive Vice President, Business Management, Elektrobit. “We are pleased to contribute our AUTOSAR expertise and software to the Connext Drive demonstration at CES. The RTI demo at CES includes Elektrobit’s EB tresos, an industry-leading implementation of AUTOSAR-compliant basic software for automotive electronic control units (ECUs).”

Event Details

What: RTI at CES 2020 Booth #713 in the Westgate Convention Center

When: January 7-10, 2020

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nev. 89109



For more information about RTI at CES 2020, including the full presentation schedule, demo description and how to schedule meeting time with executives, please visit: https://bit.ly/2Y7Vljj

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® Databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships and defense.

RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard.

RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

Download a free 30-day trial of the latest, fully-functional Connext DDS software today: https://www.rti.com/downloads .

