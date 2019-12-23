Paris, 23 December 2019 – 5:45 pm CET - Pixium Vision (FR0011950641 - PIX), a bioelectronics company developing innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives, was informed by Bpifrance of the passive crossing of the 15% threshold following the recent increase in the total number of shares and voting rights of the Company’s capital.

Bpifrance has not sold any shares and continues to support Pixium Vision and its strategy. To demonstrate this, Bpifrance maintains its active participation on Pixium Vision’s Board of Directors.

As of today, Bpifrance holds 3,550,344 shares or 14.68% of Pixium Vision’s outstanding shares.

The table below summarizes the evolution over time of Bpifrance shareholding in Pixium Vision:

2014* 2015* 2016* 2017* 2018* 2019** Number of Pixium Vision shares held by Bpifrance 2,629,335 2,629,335 2,629,335 2,629,335 3,550,344 3,550,344

* : As of December 31st

** : As of the date of this Press Release

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

