Paris, 23 December 2019 – 5:45 pm CET - Pixium Vision (FR0011950641 - PIX), a bioelectronics company developing innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives, was informed by Bpifrance of the passive crossing of the 15% threshold following the recent increase in the total number of shares and voting rights of the Company’s capital.
Bpifrance has not sold any shares and continues to support Pixium Vision and its strategy. To demonstrate this, Bpifrance maintains its active participation on Pixium Vision’s Board of Directors.
As of today, Bpifrance holds 3,550,344 shares or 14.68% of Pixium Vision’s outstanding shares.
The table below summarizes the evolution over time of Bpifrance shareholding in Pixium Vision:
|2014*
|2015*
|2016*
|2017*
|2018*
|2019**
|Number of Pixium Vision shares held by Bpifrance
|2,629,335
|2,629,335
|2,629,335
|2,629,335
|3,550,344
|3,550,344
* : As of December 31st
** : As of the date of this Press Release
Contacts
|Pixium Vision
Didier Laurens
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com
+33 1 76 21 47 68
|Media relations
LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49
|Investor relation
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 69 99 37 83
