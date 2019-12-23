Paris, December 23rd 2019, 5:45 pm

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 10,000 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 16/12/19 FR0000131757 2,000 42.34 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 17/12/19 FR0000131757 2,000 43.57 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 18/12/19 FR0000131757 2,000 43.97 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 19/12/19 FR0000131757 2,000 43.90 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 20/12/19 FR0000131757 2,000 44.24 *2 digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 10,000 43.60

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of December 16th 2019) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releaes







19.02.2020: Publication of 2019 annual results

20.02.2020: Webcast and presentation of 2019 annual results

28.04.2020: Publication of 2020 first quarter sales

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs around 13,000 people in 20 countries with sales of approximately €4 billion in 2018.

