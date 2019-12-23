LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 24, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of The RealReal, Inc. (“RealReal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REAL ) investors who purchased common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s June 2019 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”).



In June 2019, RealReal completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 17.25 million shares at $20.00 per share.

On November 5, 2019, CNBC published a report based on “nearly three dozen former employees” and “internal company documents that show not everything is authenticated by an expert” and that “employees work under strict quotas that lead to fakes being sold on the site.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.80, or 19%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $19.37 on November 6, 2019. Since the IPO, RealReal stock has traded as low as $12.80 per share, a significant decline from the $20 IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s employees received little training on how to spot fake items; (2) that the Company’s strict quotas on its employees exacerbated product authentication issues; (3) that consequently, the potential for counterfeit or mislabeled items to make it through Company’s authentication process was higher than disclosed; and (4) that, as a result, defendants’ statements about RealReal’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

