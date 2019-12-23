﻿

Kotkamills Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Suutari, Päivi

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Kotkamills Group Oyj

LEI: 743700JNE1SE9RQ3EB97

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700JNE1SE9RQ3EB97_20191220174651_2

Transaction date: 2019-12-20

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

Instrument name: Kotkamills Group Oyj B-series share

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 37,000 Unit price: 3 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 37,000 Volume weighted average price: 3 EUR

Transaction date: 2019-12-20

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

Instrument name: Kotkamills Group Oyj B-series share

Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 37,000 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 37,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A





For additional information, please contact:



CFO Petri Hirvonen, tel.+358 40 571 0834, petri.hirvonen@kotkamills.com



Kotkamills Group in brief

Kotkamills is a responsible partner that delivers renewable products and performance to its customers’ processes via product innovations created from wood, a renewable raw material. One of the key brands of the company include Absorbex® an innovative laminating paper product for the laminate, plywood and construction industries. Moreover, Kotkamills offers ecological, technically sound and visually attractive wood products for demanding joinery and construction. In summer 2016, Kotkamills started up a new board machine producing AEGLE™ Folding Boxboard and ISLA™ Food Service Boards, including the capability to add barriers on-machine. All Consumer Board material solutions are fully recyclable and repulpable.

Kotkamills’ production site is located in Kotka, Finland. The majority shareholder of Kotkamills is MB Funds, a Finnish private equity firm.

