23 December 2019, at 7:00 pm (CET + 1)
Kotkamills Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kurten, Ulrika
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Kotkamills Group Oyj
LEI: 743700JNE1SE9RQ3EB97
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JNE1SE9RQ3EB97_20191222140140_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-12-20
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
Instrument name: Kotkamills Group Oyj B-series share
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 54,408 Unit price: 3 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 54,408 Volume weighted average price: 3 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-12-20
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
Instrument name: Kotkamills Group Oyj B-series share
Nature of the transaction: TERMINATION OF PLEDGE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 54,408 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 54,408 Volume weighted average price: N/A
For additional information, please contact:
CFO Petri Hirvonen, tel.+358 40 571 0834, petri.hirvonen@kotkamills.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.kotkamills.com
Kotkamills Group in brief
Kotkamills is a responsible partner that delivers renewable products and performance to its customers’ processes via product innovations created from wood, a renewable raw material. One of the key brands of the company include Absorbex® an innovative laminating paper product for the laminate, plywood and construction industries. Moreover, Kotkamills offers ecological, technically sound and visually attractive wood products for demanding joinery and construction. In summer 2016, Kotkamills started up a new board machine producing AEGLE™ Folding Boxboard and ISLA™ Food Service Boards, including the capability to add barriers on-machine. All Consumer Board material solutions are fully recyclable and repulpable.
Kotkamills’ production site is located in Kotka, Finland. The majority shareholder of Kotkamills is MB Funds, a Finnish private equity firm.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Kotkamills Group Oyj in any jurisdiction.
Kotkamills Group Oyj
Kotka, FINLAND
Kotkamills_logo_RGB.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: