TITUSVILLE, Fla., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the "company") is proud to update its loyal shareholders on CMO Nicholas Kinports on his branding and marketing initiatives.



Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, stated, “Apple Rush is entering a new phase in its growth as a public company. We have added additional executives so we can implement the plans I laid out when I took over as CEO. Nick has been instrumental in creating new branding and brand assets for our plans moving forward. He has spent considerable time developing a brand strategy for our nutraceutical business and we will officially launch a new project under the Element Brands label in the first quarter. Our first product will be launched under the Element C brand a CBD beverage in a 12-ounce sleek can. We will follow up with a complete line of Element C products.”

Jason Atwell, COO of Apple Rush, commented, “As we approach a new year, we are looking to preserve the greatness of our past while creating new assets that will propel us into the future. This New Year will bring expansion of products, the implementation of a leaner, but more powerful corporate infrastructure, and a rebranding with social integration that will improve customer relations and overall engagement. This will be a year current and future shareholders alike will be proud of.”

Apple Rush has been extremely busy building new brand concepts and expanding on the success of the sparkling juice. “These new brand concepts will drive profitability going into the future while protecting the integrity of the Apple Rush legacy. We are intentionally keeping the branding of nutraceutical products and our all-natural 100% sparkling juice products separated within our portfolio. This will lead us to a more relatable business model for our shareholders to understand. We will be launching several new digital assets moving forward that will bring into focus the direction the management team is taking,” said Nick Kinports, CMO Apple Rush.

Apple Rush is developing a long-term strategy for the company and the brand Apple Rush that is approaching its 50th anniversary. “We plan on a continuous rollout across the country that will make us the national brand we desire. Our 50th anniversary will be something our customers and shareholders will remember for years to come. Jason and Nick together will drive our initiatives by creating consistent messaging across all of our platforms and a more transparent company for our entire team,” continued Tony.

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com. Also coming soon www.aprubrands.com

About APRU, LLC

APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. www.aprullc.com or on Twitter @RealAPRU_News.

Investor relations Contact:

Tony Torgerud

888-741-3777 x 2