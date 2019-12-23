Car Zoo drives 1st party, VIN Leads, of local in-market active car buyers based on your dealership inventory, right to your dealership CRM



TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Car Zoo, an Automotive Lead Generation Agency, is actively connecting car buyers to a dealership. Car Zoo removes your dealership from overpaying for lukewarm 3rd party leads, to procuring active car buyer 1st party leads your team will covert to sales, moving inventory exponentially and increasing dealership profit. The car buyer lead is specific to a vehicle, therefore generating more sales by streamlining the car buying process and length of time it takes to complete a purchase.

No More 3rd Party Leads

Tired of spending a huge portion of your ad budget on 3rd party leads? Car Zoo generates 1st party leads for your dealership.

We take your active live inventory to in market car shoppers, show them a dynamic ad that syncs with your inventory feed, allow the car shopper to click on a vehicle of interest that then gives them access to not only the vehicle of interest, but your entire inventory to scroll. This interaction allows them to scroll, click, browse and carouse your available pre-owned inventory at their own leisure. At this point of interaction, they can proceed to learn more about a particular vehicle, with pictures and other pertinent information. If they remain interested, this car shopper will now become an active lead as they provide their personal information and request contact from the dealership -- a high intent lead for the sales person or business development team to contact.

Shift your dealership budgets away from relying on 3rd party leads. This product is the pre-owned game changer every dealership is looking for. The quality of customer we are seeing coming through the door is stronger than ever…a customer who is ready to buy.

Stop relying upon 3rd party leads or paying for endemic websites such as AutoTrader or Car Gurus as we change the platform and the conversation via Car Zoo VIN Leads that specifically help you move metal from your inventory of pre-owned cars.

Take control of your leads and your audience market and watch your sales and ROI soar.

Local In-Market Car Buyers

Strategically deliver your inventory to shoppers most likely to buy (In-Market, Owners, and Model-Line targeting once they click the vehicle of interest), delivering proactive In-Market Car Buyers, driving VIN-Specific Leads directly into your CRM.

The Dealership Problem

Cody Montana Media Inc. identified the dealership problem as finding and acquiring a self-identified car buyer interested in a specific vehicle that is within their existing inventory.

What We Know

Dealerships frequently annoy potential customers with incessant telephone calls, but more importantly, making that point of contact without really knowing anything about what the potential car shopper wants.

Result: an irritated car buyer, receiving an impersonal call, their guard up, generally less willing to engage in conversation, is immediately estranged, though they may in fact very much want to make a purchase.

Car Zoo VIN Leads solves that, how?

We are engaging a car buyer, prior to the point of contact, in a non-invasive manner, starting with your specific vehicle, and providing you, the dealer, with the information to immediately allow for the building of a relationship with the dealership for brand equity. Because our technology provides a lead of a car buyer who has actively expressed an interest in a pre-owned vehicle that sits in current inventory, resides within your dealership, our conversion of leads to sales are exponentially higher than traditional lead programs.

Car Zoo VIN Leads are all about results:

Closing rates are, on average, between 12% to 21%

Exceptional relationship building and dealership branding

Why Dealers Choose Car Zoo

Only Active Car Hunting, Motivated Car Buyers Found Here!

The dealership only pays for a lead tied to a car buyer’s interest in a vehicle that is on their lot; 100% accountable, and transparent ad management for intelligent automotive lead engagement. This is a lead generation solution that shortens the sales cycle, enhances the closing ratios of the dealership, expands their customer base, and realizes higher profits critical for the ROI objective.



This lead program is the first of its kind within the industry. Car Zoo singularly provides the added value proposition of the car shopper actively taking four to six steps before they provide the dealership with their information for contact. As a direct result the dealership takes delivery of a highly motivated car buyer, a prime candidate to pick up the vehicle and drive it home. If that particular vehicle is not the perfect match, the dealership, likely has the shopper on the lot and now has developed a warm personal relationship and the open door to welcome the car shopper into their automotive group portfolio of available inventory.

The Dealership receives, in real time:

The car buyers’ first and last name

Email address

Primary phone number

The postal code to ensure a match to the pre-selected geographic territory chosen by the dealership

The vehicle VIN number, the vehicle’s make, model and year, color, list price and odometer reading

A high intent lead for the sales person or business development team

We convert the contact submissions into ADF/XML format and instantly drive the active car buyer lead to any dealer’s CRM.

About Car Zoo

Every dealership faces the challenge of demonstrating the value of its products and services, to both existing and potential customers, in the most viable and effective way. The Car Zoo network channel, with its market reach and dynamic capabilities delivers high intent car buyer leads, and is rapidly becoming a vital automotive branding, lead generation and communications channel for a dealership.

Car Zoo connects a consumer with a vehicle and a dealership. In a non-intrusive, relevant manner that is purely permission based and compliant with all privacy laws, impacting customer acquisition and loyalty retention. We provide a unique opportunity without "incentive laden" techniques or any "strings attached", access to dealership inventories while always adhering to the ideals of business etiquette and principles of trust.

With success, retention and accountability, we assist dealerships and grow their market sectors and revenue streams for direct response results tied to the ROI equation.

We are a Canadian footprint agency that yields success for doing things intelligently and the right way with business etiquette and integrity.

https://www.carzoo.ca

Jeff Goodfield

Cody Montana Media Inc.

905.763.8051

jeff@codymontana.com