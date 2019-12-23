BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (the “Company”) [NASDAQ-GS: ECOL] today announced that Women, Inc. has recognized Katina Dorton and Melanie Steiner in its Winter 2019 edition as Women Inc.’s Most Influential Corporate Board Directors.



Women Inc.’s 2019 list of most influential corporate directors features a comprehensive directory of influential female directors, executives, influencers and achievers who are currently serving on the boards of S&P 500/Large-Cap publicly-held companies and making impacts through their leadership.

“We are honored to have Katina and Melanie serve on the US Ecology Board of Directors. Their significant professional achievements and vision contribute immeasurably to the impactful decisions on behalf of US Ecology. I have a true appreciation for their expertise, and I look forward to their contributions in the future,” said Jeff Feeler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of US Ecology.

Dorton joined the US Ecology Board of Directors in 2014. She has more than twenty years of investment banking experience advising corporate clients and their boards on capital markets, fundraising, mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions. She has also served as Chief Financial Officer for both public and private companies in the life sciences sector. She holds a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, an M.B.A. from George Washington University, and a B.A. from Duke University.

Steiner joined the US Ecology Board of Directors earlier this year and has made an immediate impact to many aspects of our strategy. She is a global retail and fashion executive with over 25 years of experience in risk, strategy and law. She has extensive experience in cybersecurity and Environmental Social Governance (ESG). She currently serves as the Chief Risk Officer of PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), a Fortune 500 global apparel company with ownership of lifestyle brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger among others. She holds an LLM Master of Laws from the University of London (U.K.) and a (J.D.) Bachelor of Laws from Osgoode Hall Law School, York University, Toronto.

