|Press release
23 December 2019
Share repurchase program
Reassignment of self-detained shares to a new purpose
The Chief executive officer, acting on the delegation of the Board of Directors, has decided on 23 December 2019 to proceed, within the share repurchase program authorised by the General assembly, to the reassignment of 3,646,913 EDF shares initially assigned to the liquidity contract1 as well as of 50,594 shares assigned to an Employee Offering of 2007, objective which became devoid of purpose: this represents a total of 3.697.507 shares devoted to the capital reduction by the mean of cancelation of those shares.
The repurchase program has been authorized for a period of 18 months by the 18th resolution of the General assembly of 16 May 2019.
The objectives of the share repurchase program are:
The maximum proportion of the share capital that can be repurchased in the framework of this program is 10% of the total number of shares composing the share capital (or 5% if it concerns shares which have been acquired with a view to be retained and to be handed over subsequently for payment or exchange in the scope of external growth operations), it being specified that when the shares are bought back for the purpose of secondary market animation in the framework of a liquidity contract, the number of shares being taken into consideration for the calculation within the limit of 10% corresponds to the number of shares purchased, minus the number of shares which have been resold during the duration of the authorization.
The General assembly has fixed at 30 euros per share the maximum price of repurchase, and at 2 billion euros the total amount of funds dedicated to the program.
The General assembly has given all powers to the Board of directors, with the option of delegating, to implement this authorization, and in particular to affect or re-affect the shares acquired to the various purposes envisaged.
Assignment of portfolio as of 23 December 2019
As of 23 December 2019, the Company was owning a total of 4.894.027 of its own shares, composed of:
This press release is certified. Check its authenticity on medias.edf.com
A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group provides energy and services to approximately 39.8 million customers (*), including 29.7 million in France. It generated consolidated sales of €69 billion in 2018. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.
(*) Customers are counted at the end of 2018 per delivery site; a customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas.
|Please, only print this document if absolutely necessary.
EDF SA
22-30, avenue de Wagram
75382 Paris cedex 08
EDF SA share capital €1,551,810,543 euros
552 081 317 R.C.S. Paris
www.edf.fr
|
CONTACTS EDF
Press office: +33 (0)1 40 42 46 37
Analysts and investors: +33 (0)1 40 42 40 38
1 EDF press releases of 29 March 2019 and 9 July 2019.
Attachment
EDF
PARIS, FRANCE
PR-share repurchase and reassignment program_certifiedFILE URL | Copy the link below
EDF LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: