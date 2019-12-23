ACHESON, Alberta, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMS Equipment Inc., the leading industry provider of road construction equipment is now the Canada-wide dealer for BOMAG.



SMS Equipment sells and supports BOMAG compaction, milling, paving and reclaiming/stabilizing equipment for roadbuilding and construction across its 38-branch Canada-wide network, paving the way for growth in the Canadian roadbuilding and construction market.

Note for Greater Toronto Area (GTA) - While a new branch location is underway to open in the GTA in advance of the 2020 road construction season, customers can call 866 458 0101 for immediate assistance with BOMAG equipment sales, parts, service and technical support.

SMS Equipment President and CEO, Mike Granger, said, “SMS Equipment focuses on providing solutions and ensuring our road construction customers have access to the best products. We represent world-class companies that also view customer support as their primary goal. BOMAG shares our commitment to customer value, product innovation, and helping our customers thrive.”

“We are pleased with this new relationship and are proud to welcome SMS Equipment’s branches into the BOMAG network,” said Rob Mueckler, President of BOMAG Americas. “There is no doubt BOMAG has aligned itself with the most solutions and customer-service oriented dealer in the Canadian construction sector with its partnership with SMS Equipment. This collaboration will enable BOMAG to expand its position in the roadbuilding sector even more rapidly from coast-to-coast across Canada.”

About BOMAG

As the worldwide compaction and road building experts for soil and asphalt applications, BOMAG has a staff of 2,500 employees to support its global dealer network of over 400 dealers. A broad range of product segments consist of asphalt pavers and material transfer equipment, reclaimer/stabilizers, milling machines, single drum and tandem vibratory rollers, pneumatic tired rollers, landfill refuse compactors and a full range of light compaction equipment.

About SMS Equipment

SMS Equipment partners with world-renowned brands including Komatsu, providing equipment sales and services to the construction, mining, forestry and utility industries through its network of over 35 branches across Canada, Alaska and Mongolia. SMS Equipment promotes advanced equipment technologies resulting in cleaner, more efficient ways to build communities, create infrastructure and develop resources. To learn more, visit www.smsequipment.com .

