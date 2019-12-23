Washington, D.C., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC is proud to announce it has been selected as a recipient of the 2020 FutureEdge 50 Award from IDG’s CIO. ICMA-RC won this prestigious award for Glide, an experience that the company is developing to help simplify how public-sector professionals and their municipal employers plan for retirement. The organization will accept its award at the AGENDA20 Conference in March.

"We are honored that Glide has been recognized for such a prominent award,” said Lynne Ford, President and CEO of ICMA-RC. "The experience is focused on creating a dynamic way to remove friction from saving for retirement. We believe this innovative process will help to redefine the customer experience in the financial services industry."

ICMA-RC is among 50 recipients that are being recognized for their forward-looking research and applications of emerging technologies – and the innovative cultures enabling them – in business today.

"The purpose of Glide is to create a digital experience with a user-friendly design that reflects best practices beyond financial services,” said Karla Gill, Senior Vice President, Chief Information & Innovation Officer at ICMA-RC. “This was truly a corporate-wide effort focused on laying the groundwork for an innovative initiative.”

"The organizations in the FutureEdge 50 are doing exciting things that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago. For example, there’s a project using blockchain and quantum computing to establish trust; an indoor navigation system; and many uses of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning for insights and efficiency,” said Anne McCrory, group vice president, customer experience and operations, events, and the FutureEdge and AGENDA20 conference chair. “We are honored to showcase these innovations and many others as we enter into a new era of sophistication with cloud, devices and environments powering the technology-driven business.”

The FutureEdge 50 awards recognize organizations pushing the edge with new technologies to advance their business for the future. The successor to the Digital Edge 50 awards, the FutureEdge 50 recognizes not only established initiatives driving business success but also early-stage projects pursued for their watershed potential. These initiatives may be in R&D, proof of concept or pilot phases. With this, the FutureEdge 50 awards aim to bring the most cutting-edge trials and applications of emerging technologies – and the innovative cultures enabling them — to our audience.

