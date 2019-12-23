23 DECEMBER 2019

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC (THE “COMPANY”)

Novation of investment management agreement

Following the announcement made on 3 December 2019 relating to the proposed novation of the investment management contract, entered into between the Company and NVM Private Equity LLP, to a subsidiary of Mercia Asset Management PLC (AIM: MERC) (the "Novation"), the Company is pleased to announce that the Novation has today become effective.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.